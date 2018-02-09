Searchers look for 49-year-old skier on Whiteface Mountain

WILMINGTON, N.Y. (AP) – State police and forest rangers are searching Whiteface Mountain in the Adirondacks for a 49-year-old Toronto firefighter who was last seen by his skiing party Wednesday afternoon.

The state Olympic Regional Development Authority, which runs the Whiteface ski center, is leading the search. A spokesman says 35 people were assisting in search efforts.

State Police Information Officer Jennifer Fleishman says the skier went missing about the same time as a strong snowstorm was making visibility poor. More than a foot of snow has fallen in the last 24 hours.

A helicopter and search dogs were assisting in the search effort Thursday.

Frank Ramagnano, spokesman for the Toronto Professional Firefighters Association, tells the Adirondack Daily Enterprise the missing man is part of a group of firefighters making their annual ski trip.

