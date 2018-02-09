Police investigating fatal crash in Jefferson

JEFFERSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Jefferson.

The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Route 10.

Police say Debra Galasso, 47, of Summit was driving north when for an unknown reason she veered into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle head-on. Galasso was not injured in the collision.

A backseat passenger in Galasso’s was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, Leonard Williams, 50, of Jefferson, suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

No charges or tickets have been issued at this time.