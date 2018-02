CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say tried to engage in sexual relations with a minor.

David Heffernan, 26, was charged with second-degree attempted rape, second-degree attempted criminal sexual act, and attempted dissemination of indecent material to a minor.

Heffernan was arraigned and remanded to Albany County Jail.

He’s due back in court next week.