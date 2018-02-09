Government star witness in Cuomo ex-aide trial arrested

FILE - In this June 1, 2009 file photo, Todd Howe poses for a photograph in Albany, N.Y. Howe, who is the government’s star witness in the bribery trial of Joseph Percoco, a former top aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was bracing for a scolding from prosecutors after his admission in court on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, that he tried to improperly recover the cost of a fancy Manhattan hotel room from a credit card company after signing an agreement not to commit any more crimes. (Will Waldron/The Albany Times Union via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – The government’s star witness in the bribery trial of a former top aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been arrested.

The arrest of Todd Howe came after he admitted Thursday during testimony that he violated the terms of his plea deal in the case against former Cuomo aide Joseph Percoco and others.

A judge signed an order Thursday, saying the government notified him that the revocation of Howe’s bail was appropriate at this time.

Howe testified since Monday, supporting the government’s claims Percoco accepted over $300,000 in bribes from three businessmen in exchange for helping them with the state.

On Thursday, Howe admitted he breached his plea deal by trying to get a hotel room charge taken off his credit card bill.

His lawyer declined comment.

