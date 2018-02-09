Government star witness in Cuomo ex-aide trial arrested

NEW YORK (AP) – The government’s star witness in the bribery trial of a former top aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been arrested.

The arrest of Todd Howe came after he admitted Thursday during testimony that he violated the terms of his plea deal in the case against former Cuomo aide Joseph Percoco and others.

A judge signed an order Thursday, saying the government notified him that the revocation of Howe’s bail was appropriate at this time.

Howe testified since Monday, supporting the government’s claims Percoco accepted over $300,000 in bribes from three businessmen in exchange for helping them with the state.

On Thursday, Howe admitted he breached his plea deal by trying to get a hotel room charge taken off his credit card bill.

His lawyer declined comment.