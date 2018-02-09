Famous piece of art could be sold soon

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – After months of debate, Norman Rockwell’s famous work, Shuffleton’s Barbershop will be up for sale soon.

The money will help the Berkshire Museum with operation expenses. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says after months of debate, Norman Rockwell’s Famous work “Shuffleton’s Barbershop” will likely be up for sale soon.

“This agreement helps secure the future of the Berkshire Museum for years to come, while preserving Shuffleton’s Barbershop for public view, in keeping with the wishes of Norman Rockwell,” AG Healey said. “We are pleased that this agreement will allow the Berkshire Museum to thrive, ensures that no more art than necessary will be sold, and honors the legacy of Norman Rockwell and his masterpiece, Shuffleton’s Barbershop.”

If approved by the Supreme Judicial Court, the painting will still remain in the Berkshires for the next 18 to 24 months.

Meanwhile, the organization “Save the Art, Save the Museum” opposes the move.

“What’s at stake is that these cultural treasures do not belong to the Board of the Berkshire Museum. That is the people of Pittsfield and the people of the Berkshires. We are the owners,” Member Carol Diehl said.