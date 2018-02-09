Events highlight Rivers Casino’s 1st anniversary celebration

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rivers Casino and Resort is celebrating its one-year anniversary by throwing a month-long party.

In the first year the Rivers Casino and Resort created 1,100 new jobs and paid out $26 million in jackpots.

The official birthday was on February 8th and guests on that day were greeted with birthday cake, but the party lasts all month long.

Rivers Casino is offering all kinds of discounts, performances and special events to give everyone a reason to come and check out what they have to offer.

The anniversary weekend will be highlighted by a special performance by country music superstar Randy Houser, Friday night at 7:00 in the event center.

There are all kinds of gaming promotions, like the wheels of fortune; rush rewards members will have a chance to win cash or a new car throughout the month.

Events and entertainment include $1,000 all-in-trivia every Wednesday of the month.

On February 10th, the Rivers all-star bands will take the stage of the event center. Fan favorites who have performed throughout Rivers’ first year will return for one night of non-stop excitement, from 6:00 p.m. to midnight.

Some say the casino is under-performing, while others love the place.