Elementary school teacher accused of having child porn

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man is facing charges after police say they found images of child pornography.
Steven Schwartz, 53, a teacher at Fishkill Plains Elementary School, is accused of having images of child pornography on his personal devices.
An investigation was launched at the end of January after police say a teacher in the Wappingers Central School District made inappropriate comments to students.
Schwartz was charged with six counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child.
He was arraigned and remanded to Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail or $40,000 bond.
Schwartz is due back in court next week.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (845)-677-7300.