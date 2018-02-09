Colonie man to be sentenced for deadly hit and run

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man will be sentenced on Friday, found guilty of a deadly hit and run that killed a national guardsman.

Brian Tromans of Colonie was convicted back in December of hitting Master Sergeant Rudy Seabron with his car and killing him.

He then took off and tried hiding his car from police.

It all happened last january, just before 5:00 on a Sunday morning along Watervliet-Shaker Road near Philly Bar and Grill.

Master Sergeant Seabron lived in Rome, N.Y. but was in town for training.

Investigators say Tromans was driving at least 40 mph at the time of the crash.

It’s important to note that criminally negligent homicide, the most serious crime originally brought against Tromans, was dropped.

A jury found him guilty of leaving the scene without reporting and tampering with physical evidence.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 Friday morning.