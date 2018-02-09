A “Night to Shine” is a night to remember

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Everyone deserves to go to the prom and on Friday thousands of people got the chance to do so around the world and right here in the Capital Region.

One by one guests made their entrance to a crowd of cheering fans. After walking down the red carpet, they got a corsage or boutonniere, before posing for the camera.

Nearly 200 people got the star treatment at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. They hosted the first Night to Shine in our area, a prom for people with special needs sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

“It’s amazing. I am having so much fun here,” Mollie McEvily said. “This is just like marvelous and I am having so much fun,” Emily Didonato added.

“It’s my day,” Deirdre O’Hara said.

Deirdre was all excited to dance the night away, and her mom, Joanne couldn’t wait for her to experience what her sisters have.

“She’s like when is it my turn and then when she gets this time it’s like hey she’s just like everyone else,” Joanne said.

The night included everything you could imagine from hair and makeup to a photobooth, limo rides and even karaoke.

None of this possible without the help of volunteers, and organizer Lorrie March whose three-year-old son Jeremiah inspired her to bring the event to the Capital Region.

“It’s to make sure that we are all together on one page to make sure that the world knows that we love and value these people with special needs,” March said.

Something Joanne couldn’t be more thankful for.

“It’s just whole-heartwarming that people give of their time, volunteer their time for my beautiful little girl who would just love to be a part of something,” Joanne said.

This was just one of 540 Night to Shine events taking place around the world Friday.