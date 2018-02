KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A teenager is facing charges after police say he had forcible sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Benjamin Champagne, 17, was charged with first-degree criminal sex act.

On Tuesday, police say they received a complaint of a sexual offense.

He was arraigned and remanded to Columbia County Jail for lack of $2,000 bail or $4,000 bond.

Champagne is due back in court next week.