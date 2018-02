MONTICELLO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new casino is opening up in the Catskills on Thursday.

The Resort World Catskills features more than 150 table games more than 2,000 slot machines.

The billion resort complex includes a hotel, golf course, and the fourth of four Las Vegas-style upstate casinos.

Locals are hoping to revive the region and have been trying to lure a casino for decades.

Resorts World is expected to draw gamblers from the lucrative metropolitan-area market.