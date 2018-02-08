Not all excited for Spectrum digital switch

By Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The way you watch TV will most likely be changing in the coming weeks, which could also mean changes to your bill.

Spectrum Customers will soon have better picture quality, more content and faster broadband – but that will come at a cost.

Customers are required to use a digital receiver for all televisions in their home. Prices vary, but the most common increase will be $6.99 per receiver.

Some customers will qualify for one, two, or five years free of that charge. To see if you do, click here.

 

