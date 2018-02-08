New police chief announced in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Mayor Patrick Madden announced a new police chief on Thursday.

According to the mayor’s office, Assistant Chief Brian G. Owens has been promoted to Chief of Police, with Captain Daniel DeWolf and Captain Christopher Kehn receiving a promotion to the rank of Assistant Chief.

“Over the past two years, I have had a number of opportunities to work with Brian, Daniel, and Christopher. They are smart, dedicated public safety professionals with great integrity who share my commitment to community policing, civic engagement, and building stronger bonds with our residents, neighborhoods and small businesses, all of which are essential pieces to create a safer city,” Mayor Madden said.

Last month, John Tedesco retired as police chief after serving on the force for the past 40 years.

Assistant Chief Brian G. Owens is a twenty-year veteran of the Troy Police Department. Owens previously served as Captain of Technology and Grants. In addition, Owens supervised the department’s Homeland Security Team and Mobile Command Center. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and is a highly-decorated member of the department, recognized with the Chief John J. Givney Award, a Silver Shield Award, Chief’s Appreciation awards, various Unit and Division citations, and the Rensselaer County 911 Award. Owens is a veteran with the 14 years of service with the United States Army Reserve, serving in various capacities including Company Commander of the HHD, 413th Quartermaster Battalion during the unit’s combat deployment to Iraq. Owens was promoted to Assistant Chief in November 2016.

Captain Daniel P. DeWolf has served with the Troy Police Department since 1995. Previously, Captain DeWolf was Deputy Sheriff with Rensselaer County. He currently serves as Captain of the Patrol Division, 2nd Platoon. In addition, DeWolf coordinates the City’s Project GIVE initiative to reduce or prevent firearm-related homicides in conjunction with the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services. DeWolf has served as the department’s Public Information Officer since 2014. He is a member of the Rensselaer County Re-Entry Task Force, and chairs the ‘One Troy’ Public Safety Work Group. Previously, Captain DeWolf was a member of the U.S. Marshal Service Regional Fugitive Task Force, Troy’s Emergency Response Team, and as Enforcement Manager responsible for supervision and enforcement of Megan’s Law. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, and is the recipient of various awards, including the Chief’s Appreciation Award and numerous Commendations, Unit and Division Citations during his 23-year career with the department. DeWolf is a six-year veteran of the United States Navy, both active and reserve.

Captain Christopher W. Kehn has served with the Troy Police Department for 20 years, first as Patrolman, Patrolman Sergeant, Detective, and most recently as Captain of the department’s Training division. Previously, Captain Kehn was a member of the City’s Emergency Response Team and served as Field Training Officer, including with Zone 5 Law Enforcement Training Center as instructor for various specialized law enforcement training programs, including Evidence Technician, Field Training, Firearms, and Interview & Interrogation. Kehn was responsible for instituting new procedure to improve evidence processing, and developed new training initiatives to enhance the department’s incident response capacity. Kehn currently serves on the Zone 5 Law Enforcement Training Center’s Advisory Board.