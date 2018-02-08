Mother speaks out after missing man found dead

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bonnie Steinberg Foster’s son Brandyn was found by New York State Police on Tuesday. She says that when she got it confirmed something she’d already felt for some time that her son was already long gone.

To actually hear that he was gone is another story.

By phone from her home in New York City Brandyn Foster’s mother Bonnie spoke of her heartache.

“To actually know the truth and what happened to him is unbearable.”

Police say Brandyn had gone missing last January under suspicious circumstances. A search nine months later in October at his Catskill address turned up nothing.

Police won’t say why they returned this past Tuesday, but it was at a home on the property where they say they found Brandyn’s remains.

His mother says her son is survived by his son, her and her husband legendary jazz drummer Al Foster.

Brandyn also followed a musical path as a rapper with an international following.

Police are not releasing how he died or the circumstances surrounding the case.

No matter how he left this world, Bonnie says this is how she will remember her son.

“We watched him grow and develop and be wonderful and someone just snatched his young life at age 30.”

As for the people responsible, these are her sentiments.

“They will get what they deserve.”

Bonnie says she must now turn to the sad task of planning her son’s funeral.