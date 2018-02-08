Ex-swim coach’s home searched amid sexual abuse allegations

By Published: Updated:
United States' Ariana Kukors competes in a women's 200-meter individual medley swimming heat at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Monday, July 30, 2012. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

SEATTLE (AP) Investigators have searched the Seattle home of a former U.S. Olympic Team swimming coach amid allegations that he sexually abused and took explicit photos of an underage athlete.

The SeattlePI reports investigators with a Homeland Security taskforce searched Sean Hutchison’s Seattle apartment Tuesday, recovering electronic devices they say may contain evidence.

Ariana Kukors, a member of the 2012 Olympic team, said in a statement to the media outlet Wednesday that she went to police recently with claims that Hutchison used his position as her longtime coach to ”groom her” for abuse.

Hutchison left a Southern California program where he trained young women on the U.S. team in 2010 after speculation that he was sexually involved with a swimmer. He denied it.

Hutchison didn’t immediately respond to an email for comment Wednesday.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s