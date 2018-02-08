Albany Patroons return to pro hoops, stand a top the league

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Did you know that Albany has a pro basketball team? They are called the Albany Patroons, and they play their games at the Washington Avenue Armory.

Throughout the years, dozens of NBA players and coaches made their way through the capital region as a part of this local team, like NBA head coach Phil Jackson who won his first championship ring when he guided the Albany Patroons to the 1984 CBA championship.

Other former NBA coaches that each had a tenure with the Patroons during the CBA years include Bill Mussleman and George Karl.

Former NBA players include: Michael Ray Richardson, Mario Ellie, Tony Campbell, Sidney Lowe, Rick Carlisle (current Dallas Mavericks head coach) and Scott Brooks (current Washington Wizards head coach).

The Albany Patroons professional basketball team played in the Continental Basketball Association (CBA 1982-1992, 2005-2009) and in the United States Basketball League (USBL 2006-2007). Now they play in the North American Premiere Basketball League (NAPB).

Throughout most of the history of the Patroons, they have played in the historic Washington Avenue Armory. However, in the 1990s the Pats played a portion of their schedule at the Knickerbocker Arena (Times Union Center).

Current members of the include: Smush Parker (Los Angeles Lakers), Jamario Moon, a former Patroon (Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Clippers), Edwin Ubiles, a former Siena College standout (Washington Wizards)

The Patroons currently hold the league’s top spot with a 9-1 record and a one game lead over the Yakima Sunkings (Washington). The Rochester RazorSharks are currently in last place at 2-8, but they are the additional New York State team in the league.

Patroons next home game is Saturday, February 10th at 7:05 versus the Vancouver (CA) Knights.