(NEWS10) – A report from AAA found that drowsy driving is a bigger threat than we realize.

The report found that drowsiness is a factor in nearly 10 percent of all crashes.

AAA studied 700 crashes and based its findings on the amount of time the driver’s eyes were closed.

Federal estimates previously included it in one or two percent of crashes.

It’s very common too with the CDC saying 35 percent of U.S. drivers not getting the recommended seven hours of sleep at night.