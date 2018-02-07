Weight Watchers offers teens free membership

(CNN) – Weight Watchers will be free for teens this summer.

On Wednesday, the company announced one of its goals is to help 10 million people adopt healthy habits.

Part of that plan is to offer free membership over the summer to teenagers 13-to-17-years old to “help the development of healthy habits at a critical life stage.”

The company also says it plans to remove all artificial ingredients from products that carry the weight watchers brand.

Stake owner, Oprah Winfrey, said in a statement released by weight watchers:

“I am inspired to be part of this purpose-driven mission as we deepen and expand our own connection to communities, making wellness accessible to everyone.”