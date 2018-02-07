Two displaced after house fire in Greenfield Center

By Published:

GREENFIELD CENTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire on Spier Falls Road in Greenfield Center early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters say the fire started in the chimney of the large house and then spread to the walls. The damage inside the home is extensive, but officials say it is likely repairable.

The two people inside the home at the time of the fire were able to make it out safely. The Red Cross is providing aid while they are displaced.

Officials say a number of fire trucks were called to the scene due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area. Crews had to transport water to the home and then lay firehose up the house’s long driveway.

Once crews were able to get water to the fire, it was quickly knocked down.

 

