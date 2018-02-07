Teen pleads guilty in Mechanicville murder case

By Published:

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A teenager accused in a Mechanicville murder case pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

Joseph Broscko, 17, of Clifton Park pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and admitted on August 7, 2017 that he and his co-defendant Nikolai Mavashev intentionally caused the death of David Feliciano during a robbery in Mechanicville.

Police say Feliciano was shot inside his Grove Street home, stumbled outside, and was found outside with multiple gunshot wounds.

As part of his plea deal, Broscko agreed to cooperate in the continued prosecution of Mavashev, who has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Broscko will be sentenced in April.

