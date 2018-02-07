NY DMV encourages drivers to get REAL ID

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Motor Vehicles is encouraging drivers to get the REAL ID.

According to the DMV, New Yorkers wishing to fly within the United States using their New York State issued license or ID card will need a REAL ID or Enhanced Driver’s License (EDL) after the October 1, 2020 federal deadline.

Standard state licenses, which will now be marked Not for Federal Purposes, will no longer be accepted after the federal deadline without an additional form of identification, like a passport.

Getting a REAL ID is just like getting a standard New York State license or non-driver ID. The cost is the same, but it requires applicants to make a trip to their local DMV office to get a photo taken and present the required proof documents.

The DMV created a tool that outlines what is needed to obtain a REAL ID.