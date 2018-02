BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are still investigating the death of a dog in Bethlehem.

Police say they may have found some hay embedded in the dog’s fur.

Currently, police say they do not have any leads in the case.

On Thursday, the beagle mix was found in a black trash bag on the side of the road. Police have been searching for answers ever since.

A $500 reward is being offered. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.