Consumer warning issued over raw milk consumption

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Agriculture and Markets Department issued a warning over raw milk in Rensselaer County and the surrounding area.

According to the department, consumers in the area should not consume unpasteurized raw milk from the David Phippen Farm, which does business as Breezy Hollow Dairy, due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

To date, no illnesses are known by the department to be associated with this product.

A sample of the milk collected by an inspector from the Department of Agriculture and Markets on January 30, 2018, was discovered to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

On February 2, 2018, the producer was notified of a preliminary positive test result. Breese Hollow Dairy voluntarily suspended sales of the product upon being notified of the preliminary positive test result.

Further laboratory testing completed on February 6, 2018, confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the raw milk sample. The producer is now prohibited from selling raw milk until subsequent sampling indicates the product is free from harmful bacteria.

Officials say Listeria monocytogenes causes listeriosis, which can be a serious and sometimes fatal infection in young children, cancer patients, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Otherwise healthy persons may suffer short-term, flu-like symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeriosis can cause also miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.