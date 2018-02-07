Additional funding available for New Yorkers faced with heating emergencies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced additional funding to help eligible New Yorkers heat their homes following severe low temperatures this winter.

Any household in danger of running out of heating fuel or having their utility service shut off will be able to apply for a second emergency benefit through the federal Home Assitance Program beginning February 12.

“The availability of this funding will help keep our most vulnerable New Yorkers warm and safe this winter,” Gov. Cuomo said. “New York is suffering a one-two-punch this season with cold temperatures and rising energy prices, and I am encouraging all eligible New Yorkers to apply for assistance.”

There has already been a 40 percent increase in requests for emergency heating assistance compared to last year in many parts of the state that have experienced persistently cold temperatures this winter.

HEAP, overseen by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, is 100 percent federally funded. Applications for HEAP are accepted at local departments of social services in person or by telephone. A list of offices by county can be found here.

In addition to funding available for heating assistance, $14.4 million in federal HEAP funding has been provided to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to grant weatherization services to thousands of additional households, through EmPower New York. These services can reduce the amount of energy required to heat a home, reducing energy consumption, while minimizing the impact of higher fuel costs throughout the winter. More information, including how to apply, can be found at here.