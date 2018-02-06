Missing Man’s remains found at Catskill home

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Greene County Coroner Richard Vigilo confirmed that the remains of 31-year-old Brandyn Foster were found at a home on Tool House road in Catskill on Tuesday.

State police were back at the property searching for evidence in the suspicious disappearance of Foster. Investigators were at that home last October when the investigation into his disappearance started.

Foster’s remains are currently at Ellis hospital in Schenectady where an autopsy is being conducted.

New York State police are handling the investigation. NEWS10 will bring you the latest information as we get it.

