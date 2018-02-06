State Police investigating fatal accident on I-90 (Berkshire Spur)

CANAAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal accident early Tuesday morning on I-90 (Berkshire Spur), in the Town of Canaan.

Police say the accident occurred around 2:56 a.m. Tuesday near the Westbound off-ramp at Exit B3.

The driver was treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to the Berkshire Medical Center where he was found to be deceased. Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.

The crash remains under investigation, and the area has been cleared and re-opened.