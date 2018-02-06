Pres. Trump says ‘shutdown’ over immigration

By Published:
Dawn breaks over the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, as House GOP leaders are proposing to keep the government open for another six weeks by adding a year’s worth of Pentagon funding to a stopgap spending bill. But Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says that approach, fully funding the Defense Department but only providing temporary money for the rest of the government, won’t go anywhere. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is calling for another government shutdown if Democrats refuse to back his proposed changes to U.S. immigration law.

“I’d love to see a shutdown,” if Democrats refuse to back his immigration proposals.

The president commented during a White House round-table on the MS-13 gang, where he also blasted the “stupidity” of U.S. immigration law.

Trump has proposed steep cuts in legal immigration and increases in border security, including a southern border wall, in exchange for continued protection from deportation for hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children and are living here illegally. Democrats have balked at Trump’s proposals.

Disagreement over immigration forced a three-day government shutdown in January.

