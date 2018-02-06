Police: Fire hydrant stolen in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady Police are investigating the theft of a fire hydrant at the intersection of Cutler Street and Fifth Avenue.

The incident happened on January 17 at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Police say someone hit a fire hydrant, detaching it from the ground. A short time later, the fire hydrant went missing.

After reviewing security footage in the area, police say it appears the hydrant was stolen.

The suspect, who appears to be a man, was driving an F-250. The truck is described as having a dull black finish with a yellow snow plow and a handmade wooden box in the bed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Schenectady Police at (518)-382-5211.

