Multiple arrested in recent string of gun violence in Hudson

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A major sting operation has put four people behind bars in Hudson.

All of this in connection with a violent string of shootings that left one man dead and others injured.

Police are calling this a major victory. This is all believed to be part of a rivalry between two gangs. Both are known to be high-level dealers of cocaine and other drugs.

Last summer, one man was killed and six others, including two children, were also shot.

Neighbors were on edge and worried to come forward, and so police began Operation Falling Stars to find the people responsible. They credit residents for being patient during scary times.

“You’re asking people to give you some time to work on this case,” Hudson Police Chief Ed Moore said. “That’s what we had to do. This wasn’t a conventional investigation. We had to step back and say how are we going to handle this thing?”

While four people are now behind bars, this woman, Bryce Hallback is still on the loose. She is believed to be the leader and armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.