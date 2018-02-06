EXCLUSIVE: Mudslide victim speaks about his near death experience

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just two weeks ago, a 19 year old man was relaxing with family at a residence in Schenectady. He says it was a quiet Saturday night when suddenly, the walls literally came crashing down around him.

“I just kept talking to him like god, please just help me. Don’t let me… not today. not before my 20th birthday.”

Iquann Cornish says he prayed and focused on his breathing in the moments after massive amounts of mud, sheet rock, and debris crushed his body

“I couldn’t feel my feet, my legs, my arms, or anything. My ribs felt like they were gonna break. They kept getting tighter and tighter. It was like lifting up a weight that you can’t lift. That’s how stuck I was.”

But luckily, he was not alone. Iquann and his family say that if it wasn’t for his cousin Andre who was there with him, Iquann might have never escaped 223 Nott Terrace

“Andre was very fearful that Iquann was gonna die. He had to dig around his face he was telling me for Iquann to get some space to breathe because he kept saying I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe.”

with no other escape in sight, Andre then broke through a nearby window and shouted for help… when firefighters came to his rescue, Iquann says he felt a flood of relief

“Thank god. He answered my prayers.”

But the nightmare was not over yet. Because even during the rescue, Iquann says the ceiling was quickly caving in

“They kept saying it was gonna collapse on me, and I had a big rock over my head so if it would’ve slipped or anything I would’ve been dead.”

With airbags and the Jaws of Life, firefighters were able to pull Iquann from the rubble and airlift him to the hospital. Today, he tells me he still suffers from immense physical pain, but it is the emotional burden that is almost too much to bare.

“It’s traumatizing. like sometimes when I’m in the house I’ll look at the walls or try to make sure nothing is caving. Any little loud noise or anything i think the walls are caving in. it’s traumatizing. every time i close my eyes I see the whole thing happening all over again.

Iquann’s Aunt tells NEWS10 that after this horrific incident, her family has come together to support her nephew, and they are just grateful that he is alive.