Couple arrested on drug charges

MOHAWK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a couple on a number of drug charges.

Police say they arrested Scott Simonds, 55, of Fultonville, following a traffic stop on Route 5 in Mohawk on Sunday. After executing a search warrant on Simonds’ home, police say they found narcotics and untaxed cigarettes.

He was charged with felony possession of untaxed cigarettes, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance not in original container.

Simmonds was arraigned and remanded to Montgomery County Jail for lack of $10,000 bail.

On Monday, a search warrant was executed for a safe that was taken from Simmonds’ residence. Police say a quantity of heroin and marijuana was found in the safe.

Police arrested and charged Simond’s girlfriend 29-year-old Sammie French with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and third-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

She was arraigned and remanded to Montgomery County Jail for lack of $10,000 bail.

Police also executed a search warrant on Monday at a storage facility in Palatine where they say they found untaxed cigarettes and marijuana.

Additional charges against Simmonds is pending.