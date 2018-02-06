Chemical in fast food french fries could cure baldness

(WCMH) — French fries may not be good for your waistline – but your hairline is a whole different story.

Japanese scientists say they’ve found a new treatment for hair loss, reports CNN.

According to a paper published in the Journal Biomaterials, scientists were able to re-grow hair in mice using the method.

According to Newsweek, the method uses the same type of silicon used by some fast-food restaurants.

The silicon is often added to french fries to prevent frothing.

And that chemical helped the scientists mass-produce “hair follicle germs” — a key ingredient in hair growth.

Preliminary research suggests the same method will be just as successful when it’s used on people.

