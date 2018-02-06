Additions added to NY controlled substance schedule

By Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the battle against the deadly opioid epidemic, New York is adding 11 types of fentanyl to the state’s controlled substances schedule.

The new fentanyl analogs are being added in the state’s 30-day budget amendment.

The move also allows the state health commissioner to add any new drugs that have been added to the federal schedule.

Fentanyl is a potent additive found in pills, heroin, and cocaine.

State-wide the number of fentanyl-related deaths increased by nearly 160 percent in 2016.

