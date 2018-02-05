Super Bowl anti-terrorism documents left on plane

(CNN) – Here’s something you don’t expect to see when taking your seat on a flight. Sensitive documents from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) were found in the back pocket of an airplane seat.

The documents detailed anti-terrorism preparations for Sunday night’s Super Bowl.

Seventy-eight pages contained details of preparations in the event of a biological attack during this week’s Super Bowl.

The draft after action report specifically lays out “handling instructions” stating, “at a minimum, this document should be stored in a locked drawer after business hours. The contents should not be shared with individuals who do not have operational need-to-know. The document should be shredded before discarding.”

Included in the documents was the travel itinerary of a senior manager at DHS, the man in charge of the government’s detection and response to a bio-terror attack. Calls to him were not returned.

“Look I’m not gonna pretend that this is America’s crown jewels. On the other hand, it is obviously significant that these were left behind,” Juliette Kayyem, Former Assistant Secretary of the Dept. of Homeland Security, said. “One, it shows sort of casualness about the safety and security that we’re promising our state and local partners when we do these exercises and training. Secondly, who knows who else could have picked this up.”

CNN notified the Department of Homeland Security to let government officials know we found the documents and that they were in our possessions. CNN is not revealing the most sensitive information in those documents.”

The reports are based on two DHS exercises that simulated an anthrax attack at the Super Bowl. Along with listing what worked well, it details shortcomings exposed during those training exercises.

The concerns are marked as “areas for improvement” including confusion among health agencies concerning alerts, and even differences of opinion on determining just how many persons could potentially be exposed.

Former Homeland Security experts tell CNN exercises, like those detailed in the documents, are designed to fix any problems.

“What you would expect to happen is that these teams are working together to say they we have a communications problem,” Kayyem said. “We have a medical problem. We have a scientific problem. Whatever the problem is and to fix them quickly.”

In fact, that’s what DHS said took place.

CNN withheld reporting on this story until after last night’s Super Bowl because the Department of Homeland Security said, making these “lost papers” public beforehand could have jeopardized safety.

DHS says the problems pointed out in the terror exercises were addressed. As for the DHS official who left documents on a plane, well DHS isn’t commenting, calling it a personnel matter.

CNN was not able to verify who left the documents on the plane.

The travel itinerary and boarding pass accompanying the documents were in the name of Michael V. Walter.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Walter is a microbiologist and has been the program manager of BioWatch since 2009.