ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has set special election dates for the Senate and Assembly.

Voters will head to the polls on April 24 to fill 11 vacant seats.

All 63 seats in the Senate are up for reelection in 2018. The two special elections are for Senator Diaz and Latimer.

In the Assembly, all 150 seats are up for reelection.