Police still looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – North Greenbush Police continue to search for a robbery suspect whom they consider possibly armed and dangerous.

He’s wanted in a jewelry store theft and home invasion that occurred over the weekend.

North Greenbush Police Chief Durivage says the case is “very active”. Police hope Charlie Hardt will turn himself in peacefully and without incident

Hardt is a City of Rensselaer native who was just released from jail weeks ago and is apparently already in trouble again.

Police say this surveillance photo shows Hardt as he fled Don Cook Jewelry at 1 Agway Drive this past Saturday around 2:30 p.m.

The owner claims Hardt flashed a weapon before stealing several gold chains.

A short distance away, Hardt allegedly entered a home and stole the keys to a black SUV.

The vehicle was later found in Albany on Sherman St. while high above a New York State Police helicopter helped in the search for the suspect.

Hardt had recently been paroled after a 4-year stint on a previous burglary charge. His last known address was Joseph’s House in Troy before being sent back to jail on a parole violation and then released two weeks ago.

Law enforcement sources say the 26-year-old is well known to local police and that the drug heroin is likely fueling these latest alleged crimes.

Police say Hardt should be considered armed and dangerous. So if you see him, they advise not approach him, but instead call the police.