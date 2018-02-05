Police: Man had drugs during traffic stop

By Published:

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested a man they say had drugs during a traffic stop on Friday.

Police say Hassan Wilson, 28, of Gloversville, had 25 grams of marijuana and 54 grams of cocaine inside his vehicle during the stop

Wilson was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

He was arraigned and remanded to Fulton County Correctional Facility without bail.

Police say he has two prior felony convictions.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s