Police: Man had drugs during traffic stop

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested a man they say had drugs during a traffic stop on Friday.

Police say Hassan Wilson, 28, of Gloversville, had 25 grams of marijuana and 54 grams of cocaine inside his vehicle during the stop

Wilson was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana.

He was arraigned and remanded to Fulton County Correctional Facility without bail.

Police say he has two prior felony convictions.