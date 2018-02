BOSTON (NEWS10) – Massachusetts is taking more steps to protect people from data breaches.

The state has unveiled a new online portal to let businesses and organizations to report data breaches.

Attorney General Maura Healey says the online portal should make it easier to alert her office to the potential theft of information.

The attorney general’s office says its gotten reports of more than 21,000 breaches since 2007. This includes more than 3,800 in 2017, which affected 3.2 million people.

Learn how to report data breaches online.