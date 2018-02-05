Man sentenced for raping UAlbany student while she slept

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man convicted of entering a SUNY Albany dorm and raping a sleeping student was sentenced on Monday.

Franklin Casatelli, 27, will spend a total of 37 years in prison for rape and burglary in the October 2016 crime.

The victim’s older sister made a powerful statement in court prior to his sentence.

“You have committed one of the worst crimes that you can commit against another human. You took away my sister’s choice.”

A sister’s words pierce a quiet courtroom and are answered by the blank stare of Casatelli.

“What you have done will not define her. She is a strong and amazing woman and an infinitely better person than you will ever be.”

The judge said Casatelli’s drug addiction was irrelevant in the crime and mocked his explanation of what happened that night.

“He was so attractive that this female invited him uptown, a story that the jury obviously rejected when they found him guilty,” Albany County Judge Thomas Breslin said.

Casatelli turned down the opportunity to apologize for his actions.

“No your honor.”

The sentencing came next 22 years for first-degree rape, 15 for second-degree burglary – 37 years in total. Only then does Casatelli ask to speak but it’s too late. He’s taken away in handcuffs and a young woman continues her healing process.

“This world is a better place, a brighter place because my sister was a part of it. She learns, she grows, she gives, and she loves.”

Casatelli carried out the crime just 10 days after being released from jail on a drug charge. He is appealing the sentence.