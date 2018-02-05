Locals react to stock market slide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People locally are feeling the effects of the free-falling Dow Jones on Monday.

The dramatic drop alarmed many residents in the area. Some say they saw this coming, others say they’re worried about their future.

It was the nosedive felt across the country and the region.

“More than a little nervous. Gives you a pause.”

“I’m not sure my family is prepared for that.”

Carolyn Mattehi says she saw it coming.

“I’ve been afraid for our economy for about a year.”

Larry Gallery says he was stunned watching it unfold.

“Watching that account very closely.”

He’s had stocks for 40 years and he’s banking on them.

“I’m hoping to get close to retirement. I’m thinking four years.”

If he lost that money, he might not be financially secure.

“Oh definitely, because this is it. You never know what’s going to happen with medical care, social security, stuff like that.”

So how real of a threat is this?

“This happens more often than people think,” Alex Tronco, of Northwestern Mutual in Latham, said.

Tronco is managing partner and says the Dow Jones plunge raises an eyebrow but you shouldn’t panic.

“It kind of causes a ripple effect and then the more people talk about it, the more it drops.”

Often times when this happens, people begin selling stock, which in turn, causes it to continue dropping.

“Most people don’t know what’s happening, but they think that something bad is happening that’s never happened before.”

He predicts in a few days, things will level out. In the meantime, it’s the unknown that makes people uneasy.

“We can predict what’s going to be in the papers tomorrow. The Wall Street Journal will have some very drastic title about maybe this is the time it goes to zero.”

Tronco says he expects some people will actually take advantage of low stocks and buy.