Local dog chosen for Westminster Dog Show

JACKSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local couple has been raising collies for almost two decades.

Some of them becoming therapy dogs, others going on to compete in shows.

Now, one of their dogs has been chosen to compete in the Westminster Dog showdown in New York City

Aja is very special Her owners say they knew she would be the star from the moment she was born.

Now she’s getting one of the biggest chances of her lifetime as a show dog.

“Something about Aja just caught my eye. I just loved her,” Doreen Thomas said.

Doreen and John Thomas have been breeding collies since 2001.

Sometimes you just know when a star is born. At 6 months old, Aja started competing in dog shows. Since then she’s taken home many first place prizes.

“She really is a light. She’s pretty, she’s a lovely dog it’s very exciting to see her get her chance,” John said.

Now at almost 2 years old, Aja has been invited to compete in the Westminster Dog Show.

A first for the Thomas’ in their 20 years of showing collies.

“This is kind of a culmination of our dreams, to go to Westminster, and compete in the big show,” Doreen said.

The Thomas’s say it takes hard work to get here with long hours and a lot of patience. Their thrill for the sport stems from their love of collies.

And breeding a dog like Aja is just the cherry on top.

“It really does take a village as we all say. It takes a lot of people helping you, filling in for you.”

“It’s a great sport but it’s also fun.”

Aja heads down to New York City on Sunday. She will compete in the Westminster dog show on Monday

