NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All of the hard work put into a big local bridge replacement proved to be worth it.

The Rexford Bridge Project was honored as the 2017 Project of the Year by the American Public Works Association.

Construction on the Rexford Bridge took place last year.

The new bridge carries cars on Route 146 over the Mohawk River into Clifton Park and Niskayuna.

Traffic on the bridge opened in July and the project was fully completed in December.