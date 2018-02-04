Winter weather hindering Big Game travel throughout the Capital Region

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a snowy Super Bowl Sunday in the capital region as the weather continues to hinder some people’s plans for the night.

There are already a couple of inches in Saratoga and you can see the snow is still coming down.

If you take a look at the roads, they’re snow-covered and slick.

Not exactly the weather people hope for on Super Bowl Sunday.

People are out roads driving to their parties, while others are clearing their driveways and sidewalks before the big game.

Trying to get it all done so they can enjoy the rest of the night whether they’re spending it with a large group of friends or just a couple of loved ones.

Most didn’t seem to mind the weather, but some would rather not have to deal with it.

“I’m getting this out of the way so people can come in and they won’t fall up the stairs or down the stairs and then we’ll just sit inside for a few hours and have a good time,” a resident said. “It’s definitely unfortunate but i mean the snow is snow. I’ve grown up here. I’m used to it at this point.”

If you’re heading out tonight make sure to take your time and take it slow.