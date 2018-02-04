North Greenbush Police searching for “armed and dangerous” man in connection with armed robbery, home invasion

Related Coverage Jewelry store theft investigation in North Greenbush

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The North Greenbush Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery and a home invasion in North Greenbush Saturday afternoon.

Police say a man known to police as Charlie Hardt stole items from Don Cook Jewelry on Agway Drive in North Greenbush around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. According to police, Hardt displayed a weapon during the robbery, but no one was injured.

Hardt then allegedly fled the scene on foot and committed a home invasion on a nearby street, stealing a car from the home’s driveway as a getaway vehicle.

Police were able to locate the car in Albany shortly after.

Charlie Hardt is described as a white male, 26 years-old, 5’11” tall and 170 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde/brown hair.

Hardt is considered armed and dangerous.

New York State Police, Albany Police, and New York State Parole are assisting North Greenbush Police with the investigation.