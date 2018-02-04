Albany Empire gives NEWS10 a chance to tryout

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Super Bowl Sunday is here, but before I hit the couch to watch the game, I hit the turf with the Albany Empire to learn what it takes to play pro football.

I trained with the best of them this morning.

I have four championships to my name,” said head coach, Rob Keefe.

Coach Keefe means business, just last week he stood on the same turf searching for those diamonds in the rough during open tryouts and he says Albany came to play.

“We cut it down to about 40 players. So 250 came on Saturday, 40 then players came back on Sunday and we found some really good talent. We can’t give out names now, but we think the way the roster is shaping out we’ll probably have some great local talent that hopefully will be representing the Albany Empire,” Keefe said.

But those 300 hopefuls had their chance and on Sunday morning, I got mine.

I learned how to run handoff, run agility drills and even hold a football like a pro.

Ok, so I might not be making the team this year, but the pros say the ones who do will have the whole package.

“It’s a different skill set. Just because you’re good in the NFL, doesn’t mean that talent translates over to the arena football league, because it’s more about short bursts and quickness versus the long speed,” said team president, John Adams.

They’re looking for top talent.

“With us, guys from the AFL that have been great veterans, guys from big time colleges all over the country, and then there will be some NFL players that unfortunately have got cut in the NFL and are trying to make it back. But that’s going to be a good base of our team. It’s going to be a lot of high energy and fun entertainment,” Keefe said.

That entertainment is coming to the Capital Region faster than you can say touchdown.

The first Empire game is set for April 18th against the Philadelphia Soul, right here at home in the Times Union Center.