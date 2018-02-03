STOP DWI crackdown on Big Game Weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Law enforcement agencies are out in full force this Super Bowl Weekend cracking down on impaired drivers.

Historically it’s a time where we see a lot of deadly accidents caused by drinking and driving.

Just last year on super bowl weekend, NYS Police arrested 110 impaired drivers and issued more than 4,100 tickets across New York. All a part of the state’s STOP DWI campaign.

“Hoping the Eagles win, because I hate the Patriots,” said Talpey Matt from Albany.

Talpey Matt is all ready for the Super Bowl, picking up some last minute necessities for his party.

“We’ve got a group of about 20 people coming over so it should be fun,” Matt said.

While he won’t be on the road this game day, his guests will and he wants to make sure they get home safely.

“We don’t really mess around with that,” Matt said.

Same sentiment for law enforcement, as state police, county sheriffs and other local agencies are working together this weekend to stop DWIs and reduce the number of alcohol-related injuries and deaths.

They’ll have increased patrols on the roads and sobriety checkpoints until 3:00 a.m. Monday.

To avoid any trouble, you have to plan ahead that’s what Jean Chavez.

“I usually leave early cause I don’t want to run into anybody that’s been at the bars and stuff like that,” Chavez said.

She also puts a limit on how much she drinks.

“I don’t drink after the first half is done. I don’t have anything to drink after that so I make sure that I’m sober so I can drive home,” Chavez said.

If you don’t want to drive, you have alternatives. Pick a designated driver or take an Uber, Lyft, OR CDTA bus.

Drinking and driving isn’t worth the risk.

“Put other people in danger and yourselves if you drink and drive so don’t do it,” Matt said.

“I want to be here after the Super Bowl game. It’s not a reason for me to stay out late,” Chavez said.

If you’re convicted of drinking while driving you can lose your license, get fined up to $10,000 and spend up to seven years in prison.