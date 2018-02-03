Red Couch Tour brings awareness to heart disease and strokes

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Heart Association kicked off their Red Couch Tour Saturday at Colonie Center.

Volunteers take turns sitting down on the Red Couch with local people affected by heart disease or stroke to share their stories.

Volunteer Jill Harris-Johnson says the tour not only gives survivors the courage to speak out, but also helps people recognize the signs of heart disease and stroke and potentially save a life.

“Something like this, share their heart that’s all i can say,” Jill Harris-Johnson, volunteer.

Saturday’s stories included 10-year-old Paige Sullivan who wrote a book called “Embrace the Cape” about her experience having open heart surgery when she was eight.