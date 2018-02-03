Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the NFL MVP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One night before he hopes to add a sixth Super Bowl title to his collection, Tom Brady has won The Associated Press NFL 2017 Most Valuable Player Award.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP of the New England Patriots also took the regular-season award in 2007 and 2010. He’s the fifth straight quarterback to win.

At 40, Brady had one of his best seasons with 32 touchdown passes and eight interceptions, a passer rating of 102.8 and, not incidentally, a 13-3 record to top the AFC. He did that despite missing his favorite receiver, Julian Edelman, for the entire schedule.

Brady earned 40 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. That easily outdistanced Rams running back Todd Gurley with eight, and Eagles QB Carson Wentz with two. Wentz was considered a strong MVP contender before tearing up his left knee in Game 13.