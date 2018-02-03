New Yorkers rally for Puerto Rico with Gov. Cuomo

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – New Yorkers rallied across the state calling on more federal support for Puerto Rico hurricane recovery.

More than 1,000 New Yorkers gathering today in Albany, Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse.

Among the events: a rally in the Bronx with Governor Cuomo and Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello, who called on the federal government to fully fund the island’s $94.4 billion dollar disaster relief aid package.

“As proud as I am of what this state did, is as ashamed as I am of what this country has done. Puerto Rico deserves better than this country has responded. Period,” Cuomo said.

Hurricane Maria hit the island last September killing dozens of people and destroying two-thirds of the country’s power grid.

Half a million people are still without power.