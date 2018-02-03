New Yorkers rally for Puerto Rico with Gov. Cuomo

Web Staff Published:

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – New Yorkers rallied across the state calling on more federal support for Puerto Rico hurricane recovery.

More than 1,000 New Yorkers gathering today in Albany, Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse.

Among the events: a rally in the Bronx with Governor Cuomo and Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello, who called on the federal government to fully fund the island’s $94.4 billion dollar disaster relief aid package.

“As proud as I am of what this state did, is as ashamed as I am of what this country has done. Puerto Rico deserves better than this country has responded. Period,” Cuomo said.

Hurricane Maria hit the island last September killing dozens of people and destroying two-thirds of the country’s power grid.

Half a million people are still without power.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s