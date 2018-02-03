New York to remove highway signs after feds threaten to pull $14M

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state will replace hundreds of tourism signs along its highways after officials in Washington said the state would lose $14 million in federal funding if the signs weren’t removed.

State officials announced Friday evening that they will install new signs this summer and will consult with the federal government on the signs’ designs.

New York spent more than $8 million on the “I Love NY” signs in recent years. Federal officials told Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo to remove them because they were unsafe, but he refused. The federal officials warned the state Thursday that it would lose $14 million unless it complies with the sign regulations by June 30.

State officials stopped short of admitting defeat, saying the new signs are needed anyway for a new tourism campaign.